Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

