Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 35,328 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RVSB. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.