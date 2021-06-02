RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

REI.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.30. 480,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,169. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

