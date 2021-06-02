Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 9,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,087. The firm has a market cap of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

