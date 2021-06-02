Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.
NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 9,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,087. The firm has a market cap of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.