Rhumbline Advisers Sells 513 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Franklin Electric worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Franklin Electric by 120.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

