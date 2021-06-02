Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,381 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,305.72 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

