Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,644 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

