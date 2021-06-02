Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,396 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Covetrus worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

CVET opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

