Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.