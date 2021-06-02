Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.35 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

