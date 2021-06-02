Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.