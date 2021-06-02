Reviewing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. White Mountains Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 53.75% 0.29% 0.20% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 3.13 $708.70 million N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.51 $138.21 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

