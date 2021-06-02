Reviewing Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -12.40% -8.79% -1.71% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Proofpoint and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.45 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -203.48 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proofpoint and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 7 0 2.35 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $159.27, suggesting a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. has a partnership with Relativity ODA LLC to integrate Proofpoint platform with Relativity Trace to deliver an end-to-end archive and communication surveillance solution. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

