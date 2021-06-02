Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,077 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

