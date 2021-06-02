Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

PCEF stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

