Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $955,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,499.04 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,571.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $459,150. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

