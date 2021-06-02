Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

