Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,208 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

