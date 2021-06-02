Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,683 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 109.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78.

