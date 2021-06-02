Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

ULTA opened at $343.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

