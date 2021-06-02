Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $252,675.19 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

