Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $12.79. Renren shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 61,593 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

