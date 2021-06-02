REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 563.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

