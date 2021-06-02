RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 256.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

