Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

6/1/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen in the past three months. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, despite a challenging backdrop. We note that the government stimulus payment favorably impacted the performance. While the top line fell marginally, the bottom-line grew year over year. Markedly, the company registered net sales growth in non-consumable categories and witnessed gross margin expansion. Following a stellar start, the company raised fiscal 2021 view. However, management cautioned that there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Again, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in consumables category, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Also, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A rate and incremental wages on margins cannot be ignored.”

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Dollar General had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/18/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In spite of the company reporting top- and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, investors remain concerned about the likely pullback in demand, thanks to vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. This in turn will result in lower at-home consumption activities and a drop in pantry-loading trends. Quite apparent, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. The company guided fiscal 2021 net sales to be flat to down 2% and same-store sales to decline 4-6% compared with the last year that grossly benefited from coronavirus-induced demand spike. Again, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

5/12/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/10/2021 – Dollar General had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/12/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

