Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $76,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $$6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 43,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

