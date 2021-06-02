Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $76,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.
NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $$6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 43,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.