Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 0.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10). Approximately 668,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,425,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.53. The company has a market capitalization of £739.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

