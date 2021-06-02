RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RICK stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

