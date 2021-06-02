Raise Reaches Market Cap of $119,007.31 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $119,007.31 and $61.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.01033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.47 or 0.09662465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

