Raise (RAISE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $119,007.31 and $61.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.01033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.47 or 0.09662465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

