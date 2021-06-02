Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $794,399.06 and approximately $18,283.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,862,526 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.