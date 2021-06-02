Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 116,351 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,351 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avaya worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $19,848,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the period.

AVYA opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

