Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 116,351 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,351 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avaya worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $19,848,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the period.
AVYA opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06.
AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.
Avaya Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
