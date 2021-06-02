Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

