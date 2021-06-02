Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 264.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 40.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of INSM opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

