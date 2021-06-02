Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ping Identity worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Ping Identity stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

