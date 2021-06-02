Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 495.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $991.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.