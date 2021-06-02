Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

