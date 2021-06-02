RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 44,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

