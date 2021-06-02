R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires $38,021.76 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

