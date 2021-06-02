Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.13 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $2,193,245 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

