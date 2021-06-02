Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

