Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $167,721,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

