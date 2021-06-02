Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pharvaris B.V. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PHVS opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at $23,811,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at $28,897,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

