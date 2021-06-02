Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Reduced by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.75 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

CIA opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.07. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

