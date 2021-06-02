PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Purchases $50,000.08 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,883. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

