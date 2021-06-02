Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01025792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.01 or 0.09582144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051626 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

