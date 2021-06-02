Public Mint Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $360,143.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

