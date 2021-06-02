PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

