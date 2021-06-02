ProximaX Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $204,029.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00293084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00189583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.01030615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

