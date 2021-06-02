Prosper Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $873,133.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00099778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002235 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003371 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016474 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

